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County Lodgers’ Tax Advisory Board To Meet Nov. 17
By Carol A. Clark,11 days ago
The Los Alamos County Lodgers’ Tax Advisory Board is scheduled to meet at noon Tuesday, Nov. 17 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 1000 Central Ave. The meeting is open to the public. The agenda has been published and is available online here: https://losalamos.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1378486&GUID=D8B9F4F2-65D8-4D26-8D16-FE4A08A6913A&Options=info|&Search=, and printed copies are...