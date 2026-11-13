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Fall River Council Demands Answers on Seven Hills' Free Needle, Pipe Bags
By Anjali Novak,11 days ago
Seven Hills Community Wellness Center — Reported Site of Harm-Reduction Services. Inside a small bag handed out on South Main Street in Fall River, there is Narcan, bleach, sterile pads, Band-Aids, condoms, 20 syringes split across two smaller pouches, and two glass pipes. That inventory, described by City Council President Cliff Ponte, has become the center of a fight over whether a decades-old nonprofit's overdose-prevention program is helping the city or quietly enabling addiction on its streets.
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