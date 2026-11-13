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Neighbors remove Marina Safeway developer from lawsuit, setting off a game of chicken
By Kevin V. Nguyen,11 days ago
Five days after the city gave approvals to the project, a federal lawsuit filed to stop construction of a 22-story tower at the Marina Safeway no longer names the developer. In an amended complaint filed Wednesday, neighbors and two advocacy groups removed Align Real Estate, Safeway, and parent company Albertsons as “real parties in interest,” a legal category that allowed them to defend the approval in court even though they were not defendants in the case.