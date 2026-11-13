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24-Year-Old Found Dead on Mandeville Trail Identified, Death Ruled Homicide
By Tommy Reed,10 days ago
Northlake Nature Center — Reported Nearby Homicide Discovery Area. A woman found dead along a wooded trail outside Mandeville has been identified as 24-year-old Lizeht Rodriguez, and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide. A person walking the trails discovered her body lying among the leaves around 3 p.m. last Wednesday, between Pelican Park and the Northlake Nature Center.
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