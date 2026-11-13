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Are Georgia teen girls the answer to shortage of public works workers?
By LaShawn Hudson,9 days ago
Outside the Historic City Hall in Griffin, Georgia, nearly 50 teenage girls are dressed in safety vests and hard hats. They are surrounded by heavy equipment, loud machinery, excavators and even a trash truck. Blake Ragon, with the City of Griffin, captivates the girls as he demonstrates how to operate a large black-and-yellow zero-turn mower.