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UNCG Plans 500-Key Meliá Resort at Kissimmee's Lake Cecile
By Ethan Chen,11 days ago
Meliá Hotel Orlando Celebration — Nearby Hotel For Proposed Convention Center. A stretch of Kissimmee's W192 tourism corridor that has sat empty for more than a decade is finally getting a new life. United National Capital Group has closed on the 18-acre Lake Cecile property for $13 million and is planning a 500-key, Meliá-branded resort and convention center on the site, with horizontal construction expected to start in early 2027.
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