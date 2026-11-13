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Mamdani Praises Trump for Giving Bodegas 90-Day Extension on Updated SNAP Rules: ‘Delivered Relief to Small Business Owners’
By Elizabeth Weibel,11 days ago
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised President Donald Trump for agreeing to give grocery stores and bodegas a 90-day extension to comply with new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rules. During a press conference, Mamdani shared that he had spoken to Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. Mamdani...