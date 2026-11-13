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Maryvale's First Arts Festival Honors Photojournalist Nick Oza's Lasting Legacy
By Steve Wilson,10 days ago
Desert West Community Center — Festival And Oza Exhibition Venue. Maryvale is getting its first-ever arts festival this Saturday, and it comes with a tribute woven through it: a traveling photography exhibition honoring Nick Oza, the longtime Arizona Republic photojournalist who died in 2021. The Maryvale Made Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Desert West Community Center, 6501 W. Virginia Ave., and admission is free.
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