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Cloudy Weekend with Mountain Snow Before Clearing Next Week
By Dylan Haar,11 days ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday and Saturday: Cloudy with Scattered Snow in the Mountains. Cloudy skies and showers have been visible throughout Friday. Snow showers have been visible in the mountains as well, and these conditions will stick around into the weekend. Saturday will stay cold and cloudy. Scattered snow showers will be possible throughout the region in the morning. Those scattered showers will stick around through the afternoon and evening for the mountains.
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