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Give the Gift to Kids of Cooking & Food
9 days ago
Disclosure: I was sent copies of these books in order to provide honest reviews. All opinions are my own. "Food is a love language." "The way to the heart is through the stomach." Let's face it, there is a lot to be said about food and being able to prepare it. One of the best gifts my mother gave me was making sure I knew how to cook. I started cooking dinner for the family once a week in third grade. In middle school we still had cooking and sewing classes as well as woodshop and metal shop. I grew up in the generation where they were still teaching life skills to us, but I learned most of them from my parents prior to the classes. Plus with Thanksgiving approaching it is the month of feasting! Today we are sharing five books for different ages about food or actual cookbooks! These books make perfect gifts for this holiday season or any time really! Two of the books are board books and the other three are cookbooks for kids. We will start with the board books. The first one is kind of about food and kind of not but is perfect for Thanksgiving or should I say pie season! It is You're the Apple of My Pie by Rose Rossner and illustrated by Jill Howarth. It is recommended for ages 0 to 3.