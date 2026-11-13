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OHIO’s Voinovich School receives 2026 NADO Impact Award for partnership with Appalachian Ohio communities
By Avery Barker,11 days ago
Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service has been recognized with a 2026 Aliceann Wohlbruck NADO Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for its work with the Mayors’ Partnership for Progress (MPP). The award recognizes the Voinovich School’s support of and collaboration with...