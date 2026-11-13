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Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026, Match 18: Yas Lions vs UAE Bulls
11 days ago
Saturday Night Double-Header Finale in Abu Dhabi: Action on Day 7 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 concludes under the floodlights at the Zayed Cricket Stadium as the Yas Lions square off against defending champions UAE Bulls in Match 18! Serving as the nightcap to Saturday's triple-header following Royal Desert Champions vs. United Tigers and Arabian Aces vs. Emirates Eagles, this 60-ball clash is a high-stakes rematch of the tournament opener. On November 7, Kieron Pollard's Bulls chased down 121 in 9.4 overs to beat the Lions by 7 wickets, but the two franchises have experienced starkly contrasting fortunes since. Jason Holder's Lions sit comfortably in the upper half of the standings (3 wins, 2 losses, 6 points) despite a 39-run setback against Royal Desert Champions on Friday, powered by Sri Lankan slugger Dasun Shanaka (125+ tournament runs at a 231.48 strike rate) and Holder's all-round leadership. Across from them sit the struggling Bulls (1 win, 4 losses, 2 points), desperate to arrest a four-match losing streak after falling 8 runs short in a low-scoring 92-run chase against Arabian Aces on Friday night. Catch every maximum, dipping yorker, and live scorecard directly on Willow by Cricbuzz via TrillerTV.