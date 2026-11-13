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Sex-related differences in gut microbiota composition and metabolite profiles in patients with coronary artery disease
8 days ago
The human microbiome consists of trillions of microorganisms, primarily residing in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, where they perform critical functions such as fermenting indigestible fibers, regulating immune responses, synthesizing vitamins, aiding energy metabolism, and maintaining gut barrier integrity. Dysbiosis, or chronic microbial imbalance, has been linked to various health issues, including cardiovascular diseases (CVD). The gut microbiota exerts its systemic influence through compositional changes and the production of bioactive metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO), and indoxyl sulfate (IS), which are linked to coronary artery disease (CAD). In this review, the authors from Switzerland and Germany analyzed current evidence on the interplay among sex differences, coronary artery disease, and the gut microbiota.