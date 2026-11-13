undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
KOIL Energy Posts Record Revenue in Third Quarter 2026 with First Brazil Contract
8 days ago
KOIL Energy Solutions, Inc., a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, has announced its third-quarter 2026 results. Record revenue of $10.3 million, 62% year-over-year increase compared to third quarter of 2025. Fifth quarter of sequential quarterly double-digit revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA of $837,000 or 8% of...