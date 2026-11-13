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ExxonMobil Makes Final Investment Decision for Longtail Development Offshore Guyana
7 days ago
ExxonMobil has made a final investment decision for the Longtail development offshore Guyana following required government and regulatory approvals. Longtail, the eighth development located in the southeastern portion of the Stabroek block, is expected to come online in 2030. Government approval of Longtail Field Development Plan targets project start-up in...