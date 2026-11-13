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LR Backs BIMCO Framework to Streamline Vessel Fuel-Consumption Data
7 days ago
Lloyd's Register (LR) has contributed to cross-industry work aimed at improving how vessel operational and fuel-consumption data is structured and exchanged across the maritime sector. LR has participated in the Tripartite Joint Industry Working Group (JIWG), chaired by BIMCO, bringing its experience in environmental compliance, emissions verification, and maritime data...