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'This is Lahaina': ʻUlu O Lele marketplace brings hope to local businesses
By Hawaiʻi Public Radio,11 days ago
Before the fire, Lahaina's Unaloto Taukeiaho and his father-in-law, Tevita Lavaka, sold their handcrafted wood sculptures on Front Street. They lost their home, workshop and inventory from their business, One of Dakine Maui Carving, in the wildfire. This week, Taukeiaho stood surrounded by gleaming carvings in his new storefront unit...