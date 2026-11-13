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ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final: Pakistan vs India
11 days ago
Arch-Rivals Collide for Continental Glory in Muscat: The ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 reaches its ultimate climax at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2 / OCA Ground 2) in Oman as undefeated defending champions Pakistan Under-19s face traditional rivals India Under-19s in the Grand Final! Both heavyweights booked their spots in the title decider with dominant semifinal wins on Thursday: Farhan Yousaf's Pakistan dismantled Bangladesh by 9 wickets after pacer Rizwanullah's five-wicket haul skittled the Junior Tigers for 138, while Lakshya Raichandani's India crushed previously unbeaten Afghanistan by 8 wickets behind their captain's match-winning 93*. The final also serves as a high-stakes rematch of their November 8 Group A thriller, where Hamza Zahoor's unbeaten century rescued Pakistan in a tense 3-wicket chase. With the trophy on the line, stream every ball, bouncer, and live scorecard directly on Willow by Cricbuzz via TrillerTV.