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Who Is Jace Fox? The Next Batman's Comic History Before DC's Batman: Reign Of Assassins
By Editorials,10 days ago
DC announced Batman: Reign of Assassins yesterday, a 5-issue limited series that puts both of its Batmen, Jace Fox and Bruce Wayne, together for the first time. John Ridley writes the series and Olivier Coipel draws it, with colors by Mat Lopes and letters by AndWorld Design. The 32-page first issue goes on sale at comic shops and digital retailers on February 17, 2027, for $4.99.