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FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gulf low brings a chilly weekend, rain by Sunday evening
By Max Lagano,11 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures turn chilly over the weekend as we track increasing rain chances by Sunday evening. Saturday morning will be one of the coldest yet this Fall with temps dropping to the low to mid 40s, with wind chills may in the 30s especially north of Interstate 10. Make sure you have that jacket for any early morning plans.