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Chandler Utility Rates Set to Rise Across City
By Staff,11 days ago
The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. The city evaluates the revenues and expenditures of each utility annually to determine if there is a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements. The analysis indicated revenue increases were needed for FY 2026-27 at 9% for water, 6.5% for wastewater, 4.5% for solid waste services and 9% for reclaimed water.