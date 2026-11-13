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Wisconsin Democrats prepare to take control of Congress, focus on affordability and accountability
By Meredith Hackler,11 days ago
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) — After a blue wave in the November elections, Democrats are preparing to take control in Washington. Now, Wisconsin lawmakers are looking ahead to what they hope to accomplish with their party in power. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan say affordability and accountability will be among their top priorities. Those were issues they said were of utmost concern to voters, and they are taking what they heard on the campaign trail seriously.
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