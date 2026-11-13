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Biostar Launches BIPTL IHT Thin Mini ITX Industrial Board with Panther Lake H
10 days ago
Biostar has launched the BIPTL IHT, a Thin Mini ITX industrial motherboard powered by Intel Panther Lake H processors. The platform accepts Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips and supports up to 128GB of DDR5 memory for smart edge computing, robotics, and industrial automation. Biostar built the board specifically for system integrators, though official pricing has not yet been announced.