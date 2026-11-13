undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Newark Airport Kiosk Asked for an 18% Tip, Leaving One Traveler Asking, ‘Who Am I Tipping Here?’
By Julian Fernandez,9 days ago
Tipping has become a familiar part of American dining, but one traveler recently encountered a request that left him questioning just how far the practice has spread. While purchasing a bottle of water at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, he was surprised to discover that a self-service checkout machine had automatically included an 18% tip, despite there being no cashier or other employee assisting him with the transaction.
1