undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Is the Blazers’ Hot Start for Real?
By Conor Bergin,10 days ago
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a hot 8-3 start. And the We Like the Blazers podcast is here to talk about it!. In this week’s episode, hosts Brandon Mullen and Conor Bergin dive into Portland’s back-to-back wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and a central question: Is the hot start for real? To answer that question, they also discuss what for real means for the 2026-27 Trail Blazers.