undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nobel Prize for Optogenetics Shines a Spotlight on Potential Therapy for Advanced Retinal Disease
By Damian McNamara,4 days ago
(L to R) The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2026 was awarded jointly to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics. Image copyright of Nobel Prize Outreach. Illustration by Niklas Elmehed. NEWARK, N.J.—Last month, the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology...