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Chinese AI Infrastructure Faces Disruptions Over 23 Billion Yuan in NVIDIA Hardware
10 days ago
Chinese computing projects valued at over $3.2 billion rely on restricted NVIDIA silicon despite expanding American export bans. A review by Reuters of over 150 public procurement files shows regional computing centers and state backed entities attempting to secure H100, H200, and H800 processors. The departure of founder Jensen Huang as chief executive has prompted American lawmakers to demand tighter export enforcement.