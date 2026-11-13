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Clipping’s Splendor & Misery (Anniversary X): Available Digitally Today From Sub Pop and Bandcamp
4 days ago
Today, Friday, November 13th, 2026, Clipping is releasing Splendor & Misery (Anniversary X), the tenth anniversary edition of their Hugo Award-nominated sci-fi opus, through Sub Pop and Bandcamp. The 2xLP deluxe anniversary edition will now be available Friday, December 11th. Splendor & Misery (Anniversary X) features the acclaimed album’s original...