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DJI Announces Price Increases Across Select Product Lines Due to Hardware Costs
11 days ago
DJI has announced upcoming price hikes across select consumer product lines, citing rising semiconductor and memory expenses. The adjustments will affect specific handheld gimbal and action camera prices on the official DJI web store. The price revisions follow a period of strong commercial expansion, with recent data showing the company holding over 70% of global smart camera shipments.