undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nationwide ground stop disrupts Las Vegas flights, UNLV football travel
By Martha Cruz,11 days ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop has been lifted after flights were impacted at Harry Reid International Airport Friday afternoon. Many departing flights are listed as delayed on the Harry Reid Airport website, with some flights seeing hours longs delayed. The airport’s website also lists wait times of several minutes at security checkpoints.