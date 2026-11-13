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Kick and Twitch are giving away thousands of GTA 6 codes to viewers before launch
By Meet The Team,10 days ago
Kick and Twitch are both planning GTA 6 promotions ahead of Rockstar’s November 19 launch, giving stream viewers a chance to claim free copies of the long-awaited game. Kick has launched its Sunset Reward Case, which contains a chance to win one of 10,000 GTA 6 Ultimate Edition codes for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Twitch has separately announced daily game-code drops from launch through the end of November, although it has not yet revealed how many codes will be available.