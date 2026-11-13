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Razer reveals new Soma gaming chairs that let you feel explosions and other in-game action
By Meet The Team,9 days ago
Razer has unveiled two new gaming chairs that use built-in haptic motors to let players physically feel what’s happening in their games, including explosions, impacts, and approaching threats. The Razer Soma Pro and Soma Sensa HD Haptics were announced on November 13, expanding the company’s lineup of immersive gaming...