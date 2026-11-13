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SmartSens Releases SC538HAI and SC536HAI 5 MP Security Sensors
11 days ago
SmartSens has introduced 2 5 MP image sensors for smart security equipment, launching the SC538HAI and SC536HAI. Built on the SmartClarity 3 manufacturing process, both chips feature Always On Video capabilities that switch between 1fps standby and 60fps active recording to cut power draw. The 1/2.7 inch optical format targets standard industry lenses, offering dual pin packaging options for fast camera module assembly.