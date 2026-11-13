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Texas football will make flight on eve of LSU game after all as FAA lifts nationwide ground stop
By KOKI RILEY,11 days ago
Texas might not have to change its travel plans to Baton Rouge after all. The Longhorns — who face LSU on Saturday at Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ABC) — were stuck in Austin as of Friday afternoon after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for all departing flights in the United States.
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