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Corsair HX1000i SHIFT CRYSTAL Power Supply Features Transparent Shell and GPU Protection
11 days ago
Corsair has launched the HX1000i SHIFT CRYSTAL, a 1000W power supply featuring a transparent chassis and dedicated graphics card safety hardware. The unit includes the PinProtect monitoring system alongside an integrated iCUE LINK hub capable of managing 24 components. It is currently available in the US market for $339 with a 10 year manufacturer warranty.