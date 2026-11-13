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Dexter Resurrection: Season 2 – Episode 3 – Live Free and Die – Breakdown | Recap & Review
By Adam Vale,10 days ago
FBK might pick people at random, but he definitely has ONE particular target in mind. Dexter and Charley set the trap for The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger; however, he arrives with an unexpected show-and-tell. Meanwhile, Wallace reveals why she always listens to Stayin Alive and it’s not because she’s a fan of the Bee Gees. We do a full breakdown, so jump in the comments and let’s talk #dexter #paramountplus #tvreview #reaction #breakdown #crimeseries #mystery #drama #tvshow #dexterresurrection.