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Cade Brumley Named New University of Louisiana System President, Leaving State Education Post
By Stacey Tinsley,11 days ago
Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is stepping into a new leadership role after being unanimously appointed Friday as the next president of the University of Louisiana System. The appointment came during a special meeting of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors following the resignation of current...