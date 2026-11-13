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Interview: Michael W. Conrad & Noah Bailey Discuss The Giallo-Inspired Horrors of THE 99 LEGS
By Jonathan James,8 days ago
"Writer Michael W. Conrad and acclaimed artist Noah Bailey, the creative team behind the hit graphic novels Tremor Dose and Double Walker, reunite for The 99 Legs, their most disturbing collaboration yet. The 99 Legs finds its roots in the duo’s shared appreciation of the Italian Giallo film genre, complete with its leather clad killers, twisting suspense, and the perfect marriage of avant garde and low brow art sensibilities. Together with letterer Kyle Arends, Conrad and Bailey deliver a fright filled original graphic novel that will be released exclusively via Amazon’s Comixology Originals digital content line on November 17, 2026, and will be published in print from Mad Cave Studios on August 3, 2027."