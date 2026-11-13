undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tyler ISD Superintendent Joins College Presidents to Discuss the Future of East Texas Education
By ETR Team,9 days ago
Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford joined presidents from East Texas higher education institutions at the 2026 Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce State of Education luncheon today at the Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center. The annual event brought together education and business leaders to discuss the future of education and workforce development, and the partnerships needed to strengthen the East Texas region.