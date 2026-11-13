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Horror Highlights: PAN’S LABYRINTH, SUBTITLE and TOHO Godzilla Apparel Collection
By Jonathan James,11 days ago
Pan’s Labyrinth 20th Anniversary Edition Comes Home; Now Available To Purchase on Digital, Dates Announced for Physical Release: "Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced that the 20th anniversary edition of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth will be available on 4K + Blu-ray Collector's Edition Steelbook and Blu-ray Collector's Edition beginning December 1, 2026. The film is currently available to own on digital, and will be available for digital rental (VOD) on December 8, 2026. Due to overwhelming demand, Cineverse will release a 4K + Blu-ray Collector's Edition on December 29.