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Interviews with VICTORIAN PSYCHO Director Zachary Wigon and Co-Stars Maika Monroe & Jason Isaacs
By Jonathan James,10 days ago
With Victorian Psycho now in theaters, I'm excited for Daily Dead readers to check out the movie this weekend. This wonderful weird film is one of my favorite movies of the year and is written, directed, and acted with an admirable confidence that had me smiling throughout Victorian Psycho's runtime. During a recent press day, I had a chance to talk with director Zachary Wigon and co-stars Maika Monroe and Jason Isaacs about working together to bring Virginia Feit's novel and screenplay to the big screen.