undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Santa Cruz to Close All City Beaches, Wharf as 'Dangerously Large' Waves Arrive
11 days ago
Santa Cruz is closing all city beaches and the Santa Cruz Wharf this weekend as massive waves approach the California coast. The closures run from Friday at 10 p.m. through Sunday at 5 a.m., city officials announced on Thursday. Waves are forecast to reach 25 to 35 feet, with occasional 50-foot waves, starting Friday night. The National Weather Service warns that waves can overpower swimmers and pull people into the sea from beaches. Officials urge people to stay away. City officials say the wharf is structurally safe but is closing as a precaution. Part of it collapsed during a winter storm before Christmas in 2024. Reopening on Sunday depends on weather and ocean conditions, according to the city. Carmel River State Beach, Garrapata State Beach and Asilomar State Beach are also closing, potentially through Tuesday depending on ocean swells. San Francisco's Ocean Beach remains open, with coastal flooding, high tides, sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected there.