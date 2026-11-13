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Evacuation warnings, beach closures issued for Santa Cruz amid dangerous waves
11 days ago
Authorities have issued evacuation earnings for low-lying coastal areas of Santa Cruz County amid hazardous ocean conditions. This video created with the assistance of AI. "Large waves have the potential to reach coastal homes and properties, causing dangerous flooding and making access to affected areas difficult or unsafe," the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.