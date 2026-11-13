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New Shipstern Bluff Doco Announces West Coast Tour Dates
By David Walliams allegations,9 days ago
For over two decades, Tasmania's Shipstern Bluff has stood as one of the most intimidating and dangerous waves on the planet. It is a massive, cold-water slab defined by a mutant, mid-face step that defies logic and attracts only the most sadistic big-wave chargers. Now, the evolution, obsession, and severe consequences of chasing this psychotic wave are the focus of "Stern Fever," a hard-hitting new documentary directed by Talon Clemow and released via his One Palm Media platform.