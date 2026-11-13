undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
State Swimming (11/13): Knispel leads seven KMAland medal-winning performances at Iowa State Championships
By Derek Martin,10 days ago
(Iowa City) -- Lewis Central's Madeline Knispel earned a seventh-place finish in the 50 freestyle to highlight seven KMAland top-16 performances during Friday's final day of the Iowa Girls State Swimming Championships at the University of Iowa. Knispel was the area's lone A Final qualifier, finishing seventh in the 50...