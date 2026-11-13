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Committees Agree on Definition of Attic; No Decision on Proposed Data Center Ban
By Maura Keene,11 days ago
Report on the joint public hearing of the Planning Board and Community Resources Committee, Nov. 12, 2026. The meeting was held on Zoom and was recorded. Planning Board: Doug Marshall (chair), Angus McLeod, Jerah Smith, Roy Johnson, and Jesse Mager. Absent: Bruce Coldham. CRC: Councilors Pam Rooney (chair, District 4), Andy Churchill (District 2), Jennifer Taub (District 4), and Mandi Jo Hanneke and Ellisha Walker (at large). Staff: Jeff Bagg (director of planning and economic development), Walker Powell (planner), Rob Morra (building commissioner), Athena O’Keeffe (council clerk), and Pam Field Sadler (Planning Department assistant). Twenty attendees on Zoom.