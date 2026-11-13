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Bernardo Silva isn’t concerned about Portugal’s pressure without Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘It’s not a major issue’
By Gianni Taina,11 days ago
Bernardo Silva has addressed one of the questions that surrounds Portugal now that Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer part of the team. In the press conference ahead of Saturday’s Nations League match against Denmark, the midfielder was asked how the squad’s leaders will cope with the pressure that comes with a new era.