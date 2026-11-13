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Seattle NBA expansion bid increasingly serious and aggressive, per report
By BRENT STECKER,11 days ago
The latest report from ESPN’s Shams Charania about a potential Seattle Sonics NBA expansion team is yet again good news, especially in the light of another recent report. Charania, the leading NBA insider for ESPN, spoke on the channel’s Inside the NBA Tip-Off show on Wednesday about the bidding for both potential teams in Las Vegas and Seattle. While a bid for a Seattle team remains on the back burner as the league decides between multiple groups vying for a Vegas franchise, Charania’s report on the One Roof Sports and Entertainment group led by Seattle Kraken chair Samantha Holloway was very promising.