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Flights Grounded Nationwide. That Includes ACV, the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport
By Ryan Burns,11 days ago
From the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is closely monitoring the nationwide FAA grounding of domestic flights. At this time, all scheduled arriving flights have landed at California Redwood Coast–Humboldt County Airport (ACV), and no additional arrivals are currently scheduled. Travelers...