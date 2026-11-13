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Veteran Local Radio Leader Bob Moore Dies
By Adam Jacobson,9 days ago
He was a key figure at Greater Media and helped champion FM Talk in Los Angeles. He was also an amicable figure who loved karaoke and could be found regularly at a Burbank, Calif., nightspot named Dimples, behind the mic. Bob Moore enjoyed decades in Los Angeles broadcast radio, which included roles at Westwood One and CBS Radio. Now, the industry is pausing to remember Moore, who has passed away.